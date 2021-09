WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor Brown announced the manufacturing of orange garbage bags due to the shortage of materials that make the traditional blue bags.

According to Mayor Brown, both bags will have the required city seals and will be offered at the same cost. Residents of Wilke-Barre are allowed to use both colored bags.

Mayor Brown says the orange bags will be available in stores for purchase soon.