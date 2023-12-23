SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The clock is ticking. Last-minute holiday shoppers are out and about getting their final holiday purchases.

Those in Lackawanna County have mixed emotions about all the shopping chaos.

The countdown to Christmas is narrowing down. on Saturday the Viewmont Mall in Scranton had a lot of foot traffic with last-minute shoppers looking to find the perfect gift.

“Just getting some last-minute gifts and just getting it done before Monday,” said Thomas Ferrario from Scranton.

“Has it been hard to find everything that you’re looking for?” asked 28/22 News.

“I’m finding everything just fine,” answered Ferrario.

One vendor 28/22 News spoke with says she looks forward to the last-minute shoppers.

“This our busy time our big big busy time. looking for that last-minute gift, a nice warm blanket,” says Nan Quinlan the owner of Blankets by Nan.

28/22 News caught up with two friends who were enjoying some last-minute shopping together.

“Just like Christmas shopping and like getting things for the holidays,” added Hanna Turk from Scranton.

Many say they found what they were looking for but at a higher price than they expected to pay

“Not really but the prices are super high,” continued Turk.

“I came here to like get gifts for my friends and for my dad and for my mom and um it’s kind of difficult but not too difficult but yeah the prices are high,” continued Nora Brady from Scranton.

Both girls say they will definitely start their shopping earlier next year.

Viewmont Mall will be open till 10:00 p.m. for all the last-minute shoppers on Saturday night and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.