SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Spreading kindness, one flower at a time. That’s the goal behind one florist in the Electric City taking part in a nationwide campaign of kindness.

Putting together the perfect bouquet, it’s a form of art. Meshing together the vibrant colors and smells.

At ‘Your Beautiful Flowers’ shop, 250 of them are bundled and packed up to be handed out in downtown Scranton by Aimee Walker, all to “petal it forward”.

“It’s a national initiative from the Society of American Florists. It helps spread the joy of flowers.”

The task is simple, accept two bouquets of flowers, keep one for yourself, and then pass the other along as a random act of kindness.

“I never get free flowers! This is awesome,” said Elena Kiehart.

The program is taking place across the country on Wednesday, showing the positive emotional benefits of flowers.

“Eighty-four percent of people like getting flowers, but eighty-eight percent like giving them so we’re just letting you have some joy today and hoping that it catches on,” said Walker.

Walker with her flowers in hand and contagious smile.. Excitedly greets commuters and people on the street – who were surprised by the gift.

“We’re working at the food pantry so, you know I have my girlfriend that works there so it’ll make a nice happy day,” said Patricia Hannon of Dunmore.

Walker says her motto is ‘Happiness Blooms’, all thanks to the power of the flower.

“Petal it forward with the joy. Just trying to spread some happiness and smiles to the people in Scranton.”

Walker encourages everyone to ‘petal it forward’ any day by surprising a loved one or even a stranger with a bouquet of flowers.