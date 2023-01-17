HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into a weekend shooting at the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton is intensifying.

State police forensic teams were at the movie theatre on Tuesday.

Troopers say 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna was shot inside the arcade/lobby area Saturday evening. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say the search for the shooter is ongoing.

The shooting is being described by state police as an isolated, targeted incident.

The latest on the investigation and community reaction in a live report on Eyewitness News.