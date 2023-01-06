WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is on the scene of a developing police incident in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for some parts of Wilkes-Barre Township as police respond to an active incident.

According to the Luzerne County Communication center, there is an active police incident in the area of Marcy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Several local police departments are on the scene as well as state police. Eyewitness News crews on the scene saw Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team assembling around 12:30 a.m.

The District Attorney’s Office tells Eyewitness News they are on the scene as well.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police have issued the following public safety alert on their Facebook Page:

Courtesy of the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

This is a developing story, check in with later editions of Eyewitness News for more information.