Severe weather potential: Tornado Watch issued

EYEWITNESS WEATHER CENTER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We are monitoring the severe weather potential in our area this Thursday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Susquehanna, Wayne, and Pike counties till 7:00 this evening.

Late this afternoon and through this evening a frontal system will drop in from our north, helping to fire off more showers and thunderstorms. There is the potential for some severe weather during this time period with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts being our main concern. Early on the severe threat should stay to our north in New York, and then slowly drop south this evening. We’ll be closely watching to see how well showers and storms can hold together as they move into northern PA. Showers and storms will continue into early tonight before we dry out with lows right near 70.

Not everyone is going to see a storm, but storms that do develop in our area have to potential to pack quite a punch.

Highest to Lowest threat:

Damaging Wind Heavy Rain Large Hail Isolated tornado

At this time, no warnings have been issued but we will keep you updated as storms develop.

