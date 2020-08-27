Severe weather potential: Tornado Watch issued

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

EYEWITNESS WEATHER CENTER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We are monitoring the severe weather potential in our area this Thursday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Susquehanna, Wayne, and Pike counties till 7:00 this evening.

Late this afternoon and through this evening a frontal system will drop in from our north, helping to fire off more showers and thunderstorms. There is the potential for some severe weather during this time period with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts being our main concern.  Early on the severe threat should stay to our north in New York, and then slowly drop south this evening.  We’ll be closely watching to see how well showers and storms can hold together as they move into northern PA.  Showers and storms will continue into early tonight before we dry out with lows right near 70.

Not everyone is going to see a storm, but storms that do develop in our area have to potential to pack quite a punch.

Highest to Lowest threat:

  1. Damaging Wind
  2. Heavy Rain
  3. Large Hail
  4. Isolated tornado

At this time, no warnings have been issued but we will keep you updated as storms develop.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for weather updates throughout the day on air and on PAHomepage.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos