LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Sectary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday, says the vaccine is still extremely limited to Pennsylvanians, while at the same time the state is making sure everyone who wants it gets it.
Locally, 10 nursing homes in Luzerne county have been picked by Operation Warp Speed to get a vaccination clinic.
To date, 7,578 people in Luzerne County have had the first dose. While only 559 people have had the second dose. Pennsylvania is still in phase 1A and Dr. Levine says 1B will be activated soon — even if not all in 1A have received the first dose.
For healthcare workers who are not tied to a health system, there will be a map on the Dept. of Health’s website that shows where they can get vaccinated.
Several Luzerne County nursing homes chosen to receive vaccination clinics