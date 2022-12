SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people in Scranton have been displaced after a fire ripped through their home early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Archbald Street in Scranton for a working structure fire.

Officials say everyone inside managed to make it out of the building and no injuries were reported.

Crews on scene were not able to say how many people were displaced, but all will be assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is currently under investigation.