Seven months later, victims family of fatal hit-and-run still looking for answers

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hit and run driver killed a child in Luzerne County back in March. Seven months later the victim’s family is still searching for answers.

“He just deserves more than this,” explained Adam Bierly, the victim’s father.

Police say seven-year-old Gabriel Bierly was riding his bike with his siblings like any other day back in March, when a hit and run driver killed him, changing his family’s life forever.

“That’s something that we re-live every day. That could’ve been prevented by somebody simply stopping,” Bierly stated.

Police say a man in a dark-colored pickup truck struck the 7-year-old on Bonneville Road in Huntington Township.

They think it was an accident, but that the driver knew he hit the child as he fled the scene and dragged the bike down the road.

“We’re a very rural area. There are not many people out here,” Bierly said. “But, I don’t believe for a second that the person who has done this didn’t talk to someone.”

Gabriel was 11 months old when he was adopted by the Bierly family. Gabriel’s father, Adam Bierly, says this was something unimaginable; something no family should ever go through.

As the Bierly family continues to grieve the loss of one of their own, Adam is pleading for whoever did this to come forward, something that could provide his family with some type of closure.

“We understand that it was an accident and that it wasn’t intentional but come forward now. Help us have that closure. This constantly is hanging over our heads. The other kids are scared because that person is still out there and they’re afraid something is going to happen to them,” explained Bierly.

He describes Gabriel as kind, genuine, and the kind of person who would do anything for anyone.

Pennsylvania State Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

There is currently a $2,000 reward, offered by Crimestoppers, for information that would lead to an arrest.