MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Seven families have been displaced after an early morning blaze in Schuylkill County.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the corner of Sunbury Street and Delaware Ave in Minersville.

Crews say that seven families have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters say several animals were able to be rescued from the fire as well.

There were no reported injuries.