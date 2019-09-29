Service held for Kunkle Volunteer Fire Company firefighter

(WBRE/WYOU) — A final farewell was given to a volunteer firefighter who died one year after injuries suffered in the line of duty.

The sound of bagpipes could be heard Saturday outside Kunkle Volunteer Fire Company in memory of 63-year-old Ed Nulton, Sr. A service was held there where Nulton was a 10-year-veteran.

A casket carrying his body was hoisted on the back of the fire department’s oldest truck – a 1956 Chevy. Nulton was critically injured last September when a dump truck struck him as he directed traffic at the scene of a crash in Monroe Township, Wyoming County.

He died last week.