JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A very informative seminar on internet and telephone scams was held today in Lackawanna County.

A scam seminar in Lackawanna County Wednesday taught people how to not get ripped off. Topics included how to recognize scammers who pose as utility workers.

State Senator Rosemary Brown and the Lackawanna County Elder Justice Team hosted the event.

Some officials pointed out that most government agencies will not make contact by phone or e-mail.

The program was designed to alert everyone, especially senior citizens about giving out personal information over the internet or phone and to keep your money and yourself safe from con artists.

They also say many scammers try to urge victims to move quickly so they force you into giving them money.

“There’s also now artificial intelligence where they’re actually using the voices of people in your family, so it’s becoming very very tricky and it’s not meant to scare people, it’s meant to really educate people and make sure before they do anything, they have the information they need,” said Senator Brown.

The Sheriff of Lackawanna County Mark McAndrew also presented valuable information to those in the group and noted if you are unsure about something, call the police or 9-1-1.