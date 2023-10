LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 81 was shut down after a crash.

According to PennDOT, I-81 Northbound was shut down between Exit 186 (Dunmore) and Exit 190 (Dickson City).

Motorists are advised that residual traffic delays may impact travel.

Details regarding the crash have not been released at this time.

For the latest in road conditions, visit 511pa.com.