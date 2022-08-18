MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 81 is closed after a crash that occurred Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), I-81 southbound is closed from Exit 180 (Moosic) to Exit 175 (Dupont) due to a crash.

Drivers should look for an alternate route.

There has been no word on any injuries resulting from the crash at this time.

PennDOT expects the road to re-open around 11:00 a.m.

For the latest in road conditions, motorists can go to 511pa.com.