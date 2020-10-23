Secretary of State reminds voters to utilize mail-in ballot drop off boxes

This May 26, 2020 file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Philadelphia’s top elections official is warning of electoral chaos in the presidential battleground state if lawmakers there do not remove a provision in Pennsylvania law that, under a days-old court decision, requires counties to throw out mail-in ballots returned without secrecy envelopes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, reminded voters to utilize mail-in ballot drop off boxes to submit their ballots before election day.

These drop-off boxes are located at county election offices or at another officially designated location, until 8 p.m. on election day, November 3.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 27, and the Secretary of State encouraged voters to not wait until the last day to apply.

“If you are planning to vote by mail ballot and have not applied, apply today. Don`t wait,” said Secretary Boockvar. “If you have your mail ballot, vote it and return it as soon as possible. Make sure that your voice is heard in this election.”

Rachael Espaillat will have more on these drop-box locations on later editions of Eyewitness News.