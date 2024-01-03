STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season has come to an end, but you may have some unwanted gifts now lying around.

That’s why a thrift shop in the Poconos has a call out for donations to benefit a nonprofit that provides support to those facing addiction.

For workers at the Second Coming Thrift Store in Stroudsburg, it’s all about where the money raised goes, to help those facing addiction or people in recovery like Tom Briggs.

“I needed to go to rehab. I walked away from that life. I walked away from the apartment I had, all the furniture, all my belongings, everything, and truly started over.”

Briggs went through the program at Nehemiah Sober Living, a Christian-based nonprofit that operates two sober homes in the county for those working toward recovery from drugs and alcohol.

It was started by Linda Diver after her son fell into addiction.

“Got in with the wrong crowd, started partying, did pills, got addicted, and wound up being an iv heroin user.”

11 years and several programs later her son is sober with a family, but Diver felt a calling to help others.

“We mortgaged our home, my husband and I, and just dove in.”

The thrift shop has a call out for more donations such as clothing and antiques.. To sell and keep up with the need for recovery resources in the area.

Their goal is to open a third sober home.

“We get so many calls and so many people come in here to ask us about addiction because they know what we do and we’re able to give resources and ideas and support.”

Helping those who need it most, both Diver and Briggs say they want to be a blessing to the community.

“We’re trying to leave an imprint here that will go on for 100 years.”

“All of it goes to giving back. Without giving back, it wouldn’t be meaningful to me.”

If you’d like to donate to the Second Coming Thrift Shop in Stroudsburg, you can drop off the items at its location on park avenue Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.