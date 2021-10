DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another school has temporarily closed its doors in Montour County due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

According to a release from the Danville Area School District, Liberty Valley will be switching to virtual instruction from October 7 until October 12 due to rising positive cases.

The statement says positive cases have been identified in grades 3, 4, and 5.

This comes a week after the Danville Primary School closed due to an outbreak.