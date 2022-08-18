STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for Stephen Lepore continues. It’s been 10 years since the disappearance of Lepore in the Poconos.

A picture of him and his last known whereabouts remains hung on the wall inside the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

Lepore was last seen leaving his Belvedere Road home in Coolbaugh Township back in 2012 and hasn’t been heard from since.

His vehicle was found in Stroudsburg less than a month after his disappearance.

A detective with the D.A.’s office tells Eyewitness News they believe foul play is involved and that they tracked a lot of his movements 10 years ago.

They say they’re still hoping to get a break in the case.

“Maybe someone knows something and this is the year they feel, ‘Hey I have to come forward and say something.’ There’s people in the community that know what happened and we’re just looking for someone to come forward and tell the truth about it,” said Detective Craig Vanlouvender.





Lepore’s family did not want to go on camera but said they want answers so they could get closure.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Stephen Lepore is asked to contact the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.