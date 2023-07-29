DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some sweet, two-wheeled rides were all about helping veterans Saturday in Lackawanna County.

The Circle Drive-In is the place to be for the second Annual Scranton Bike Weekend.

Dozens of motorcyclists and their bikes showed up.

So did vendors selling all kinds of goods from gift baskets, to food and crafts, and even a raffle for a chance to win a motorcycle.

All of the money raised from this weekend goes toward the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.

“We love it as a biker community we’re just trying to get together and show all the vets our support and half our proceeds from everything we sell and our donations are going toward the vets,” said Myles Delia a vendor.

“Oh, it’s huge for them our vets you know dedicated their lives for us so we want to thank them for the service the bikers come out and support the community all the time so we want to give them an event of their own,” added Janiece Montes the organizer.

Besides raising money for veterans, the event helps combat negative stereotypes about bikers

the fun continues until 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, and again on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in Lackawanna County.