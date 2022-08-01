SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lifelong Scranton man who served his community as a letter carrier and his country in World War II, celebrated a major milestone.

Members of the US Marine Corps League Northeast Detachment showed up on Sunday at a 100th birthday party for veteran Tony Julian.

His family hosted the party at Arcaro and Genell’s in Old Forge.

Julian served in the Navy in World War II and with the US Marine Corps 4th division at Iwo Jima, the site of one of the most intense battles of the war.

Julian was part of four landings on Iwo Jima and was shot by a Japanese sniper, but survived.

“He is a true war hero and someone to always be looked up to and sacrificed for what we have today and I love him for it,” said Larry Nicolais, Julian’s son-in-law.

The Marine Corps League presented Julian with a certificate of appreciation.

