Scranton woman arrested after police find $367,400 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton woman is facing drug charges after police say they found narcotics at her home.

According to a release from police, Emma Morales was questioned after a package was intercepted containing suspected drugs.

Police say that during the interview, narcotics and other drug paraphernalia were observed inside the residence. After a warrant was obtained, officers located suspected cocaine and marijuana that have an estimated street value of $367,400.

Morales was taken into custody and faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, and other related charges.

