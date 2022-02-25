Scranton woman arrested after police find $367,400 worth of drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It's on the National Registry of Historic Sites and it's one of the few places in the country that has been owned by the same African American family for more than 200 years. In this week's Eyewitness to History, 'The Dennis Farm.'

"It is so rare to find an African American family that lived in the north way back then, who were also free and owned property. And we're able to pass the property down over the generations," said Denise Dennis, The Dennis Farm Charitable Land Trust.

Prince Perkins traveled to Northeastern Pennsylvania from Connecticut in 1793.

"Prince Perkins was my great-great-great-great-grandfather. When they moved up there (present-day Susquehanna County), 90 percent of African Americans were enslaved," said Denise Dennis.

However, he was accepted in the community.

"He was a proficient and talented fiddler. He and his fiddle were indispensable, an event, a holiday.Then the Dennis family, they were originally from Massachusetts. And they went from Massachusetts to Vermont, and they came to Susquehanna county in 1818," said Dennis.

The farm is a visual history book of our country and tells the story of Denise's family.

"The family cemetery, which is called Perkins-Dennis Cemetery are veterans of the American Revolution, the War of 1812, and the Civil War," said Denise Dennis. "Whenever I am there, I stand silently and I talk to all of them. I ask them if they are pleased with what we're doing? I thank them for their legacy.

The work onsite to have an interactive museum in the historic farmhouse is ongoing.

"We have a partnership with Keystone College and they train student docents to give tours of the farm. We have an annual symposium. We have an annual forum called 'It begins with each of us, fostering racial understanding,' said Dennis.