Scranton School District preliminary budget could include tax hike

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton School District continues to face its recovery plan and changes that come with it. One of those changes is having the board approve a possible tax increase.

Nancy Guse, a Scranton property owner, says she is not fond of the idea.

“When you get up in age most people are on fixed incomes. Some of us can afford it, so it’s not going to be a hardship. But it’s going to be a hardship for a lot of people,” said Guse.

In the proposal, the district plans to raise taxes to the Act 1 Index of 3.9 percent, which is the cap in which a school district can raise taxes without voters approval.

Also in the preliminary budge, the district is seeking an exception to Act 1 by the state, to help pass a balance budget of $168 million.

If Harrisburg grants the extension, city property owners could look at a 16.35 percent increase, Which will generate $5.6 million to be used towards the budget.

At that percentage rate, the average property owner could see about a $250 increase.

“For people that can’t afford it, you feel bad because I think people are just trying to make ends meat,” said Guse.

“We really have to keep in mind that we need to move through the steps of that recovery plan and yet we have to be assessing the very real financial impacts of COVID-19,” said Katie Gilmartin the president of Scranton School District Board of Education.

Gilmartin says the district has to take in consideration revenue loss continuing because of the pandemic. Plus, only 84 percent of property owners pay their property tax.

“It’s very important that we are gathering all the tools we need to be able to move through the budgeting process and that’s very much what this is. This is in no way, levying a tax at this point,” Gilmartin said.

In order for the Scranton School District to apply for an exception to the Act 1 Index, the proposed preliminary budget must be made public for a review 110 days ahead of the general election. The district made it public on July 16.

To view the budget proposal Click Here.