SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School Board has approved the budget for 2024, which includes a tax hike.

At a meeting held Monday night, the budget, which included a tax increase of 1.25 percent, passed by a vote of 5-4.

The budget includes a budgetary reserve of $6.8 million, which would provide for potential sudden changes in cost.

The board would later note that, while the current proposed budget has been approved, it can still be modified, including a change or elimination of the tax increase up until the last board meeting of the year.

The full budget presentation can be viewed below.

Budget-Presentation-Preliminary-GF-2024Download

To watch the meeting in its entirety, you can visit the school board’s YouTube page.