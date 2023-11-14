SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School Board has approved the budget for 2024, which includes a tax hike.

At a meeting held Monday night, the budget, which included a tax increase of 1.25 percent, passed by a vote of 5-4.

The budget includes a budgetary reserve of $6.8 million, which would provide for potential sudden changes in cost.

The board would later note that, while the current proposed budget has been approved, it can still be modified, including a change or elimination of the tax increase up until the last board meeting of the year.

