Scranton police seeking information on man they say assaulted a juvenile

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are attempting to identify a man they say assaulted a juvenile on July 10.

The incident occurred at the CVS on Moosic Street at approximately 4 p.m. Police say the man assaulted a juvenile female at the store.

The department also says they recognize the poor quality of the photo pulled from the surveillance at the store, but are still seeking any available information on the suspect.

If you have information you are asked to contact Detective McLane at 570-348-4139.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos