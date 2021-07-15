Scranton police seeking information on man they say assaulted a juvenile

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are attempting to identify a man they say assaulted a juvenile on July 10.

The incident occurred at the CVS on Moosic Street at approximately 4 p.m. Police say the man assaulted a juvenile female at the store.

The department also says they recognize the poor quality of the photo pulled from the surveillance at the store, but are still seeking any available information on the suspect.

If you have information you are asked to contact Detective McLane at 570-348-4139.