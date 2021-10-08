Scranton Police seek help to identify suspects in vaping theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted for questioning in regards to retail theft of vaping products.





Photos: Courtesy of the Scranton Police Department





Police say, the suspects in the photos are wanted in relation to a theft that took place, Thursday, just before 2:00 p.m., at the Gulf Gas Station, 338 Franklin Avenue, in Scranton.

Officers say the suspects took over $300 worth of vaping products.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Officer Groysman at 570-348-4134