Scranton Police seek help to identify suspects in vaping theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted for questioning in regards to retail theft of vaping products.
Police say, the suspects in the photos are wanted in relation to a theft that took place, Thursday, just before 2:00 p.m., at the Gulf Gas Station, 338 Franklin Avenue, in Scranton.
Officers say the suspects took over $300 worth of vaping products.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Officer Groysman at 570-348-4134