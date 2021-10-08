Scranton Police seek help to identify suspects in vaping theft

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted for questioning in regards to retail theft of vaping products.

Photos: Courtesy of the Scranton Police Department

Police say, the suspects in the photos are wanted in relation to a theft that took place, Thursday, just before 2:00 p.m., at the Gulf Gas Station, 338 Franklin Avenue, in Scranton.

Officers say the suspects took over $300 worth of vaping products.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Officer Groysman at 570-348-4134

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos