Scranton Police Officer arrested on charges of drunk driving

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer with the Scranton Police Department is facing drunk driving charges.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 20, Officer Leland Palmere was approached by police after officers saw his vehicle facing north in the southbound lane with damage on the front.

Police say a field sobriety test was conducted after officers detected the odor of alcohol along with Palmere slurring his speech when questioned.

Palmere failed the sobriety test and was asked to take a blood-alcohol test to which he agreed the report states. When he arrived at the hospital in police custody, Palmere did not remember consenting to a blood test, and denied it upon being asked again.

Officer Palmere has been charged with DUI.