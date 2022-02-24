Scranton Police Officer arrested on charges of drunk driving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An officer with the Scranton Police Department is facing drunk driving charges.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 20, Officer Leland Palmere was approached by police after officers saw his vehicle facing north in the southbound lane with damage on the front.

Police say a field sobriety test was conducted after officers detected the odor of alcohol along with Palmere slurring his speech when questioned.

Palmere failed the sobriety test and was asked to take a blood-alcohol test to which he agreed the report states. When he arrived at the hospital in police custody, Palmere did not remember consenting to a blood test, and denied it upon being asked again.

Officer Palmere has been charged with DUI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos