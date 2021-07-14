Police: 12-year-old Scranton boy reported missing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing boy.

According to police, 12-year-old Kyeer Thompson left his home on the 1100 block of Ash Street and was last seen on the 800 block of Pittston Avenue in Scranton.

They say he is at least 5’10” and approximately 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Thompson is high-functioning autistic, police say.

If you see Kyeer or have any information on his whereabouts, you can call 570-348-4141.