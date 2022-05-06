SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has pled guilty to homicide charges stemming from a death that took place in 2018.

According to Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell, John Jenkins has pled guilty to third degree murder.

The charges come from the death of Tammy Fox, who was killed after her brakes were cut by Jenkins in August of 2018.

Powell says in his statement, “The defendant’s devious and reckless conduct in this case, fueled by the disease of addiction, resulted in a terrible tragedy and cost a young woman her life. As a result of some truly first-rate detective work in this case, the defendant was brought to justice and is facing a very long time in prison.”

No date has yet been set for Jenkins sentencing.