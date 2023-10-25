SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in Lackawanna County looks to send a chill down your spine. The home in Scranton has been pulling out all the stops with their Halloween decorations for more than 30 years.

The participants of the Halloween house did not want to appear on camera, keeping with the tradition of their identities remaining secret.

The house welcomes visitors as soon as the sun goes down.

If you’re in the mood for a Halloween scare, the house is set up as a drive-through attraction on Moosic Street near Hertz Court.