SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A historic building in Lackawanna County continues to make history, the former Scranton Lace Company filled the sky with light for the first time in nearly 100 years.

History was indeed made in the Electric City this evening when Lace Village’s clock tower was lit for the first time in almost a century.

Lace Village is the former Scranton Lace Company, looking to make big moves in the future while including key pieces of the past.

Another chapter in the Electric City’s history book. The light of Lace Village’s iconic clock tower filled the sky for the first time since 1927 on Friday evening.

“Lace Village, especially the clock tower, is a phoenix rising from the neglected sight of the former Scranton Lace Company,” said Mary Rhodes, granddaughter of the first president of Lace Village.

Lace Village, better known to many as the Scranton Lace Company, was the largest manufacturer of Nottingham lace in the world, founded in 1897.

Paul Beck Belin was president in 1920, and his granddaughter, Mary Belin Rhodes, was at the lighting to see history be made.

“We’ve been watching the progress for several years and to see it come to fruition is just, is such a delight,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes wasn’t the only one whose bloodline ran through the Scranton landmark.

“A lot of people have a history to the lace factory, obviously it was a huge source of employment for people so I think probably most people that live in Scranton and the surrounding areas have someone that they know that worked here,” stated Bridget Little, granddaughter of a former employee.

Bridget Little herself is one of those people. Little’s family added Friday’s lighting to their very own Scranton lace history.

“My grandmother loved her job here. It’s kind of neat because she was working here the last time it was lit,” Bridget Little reflected.

“We talked to her mother who’s still alive, 93, and she was excited to see it relit. She was born in 1930 so she had never seen it lit before,” said Stephen Little, Scranton.

The clock tower is not the only piece of the company being brought back to life.

“We’ve saved and reclaimed over a million of the original brick from the buildings, and over a million board feet of heart pine wood that we’ve used to restore a lot of the structures,” noted Don Rinaldi, Co-owner/Developer of Scranton Lace Village.

The buildings have been transformed into Lace Village, a community of apartments and townhomes — something that Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti believes will help revitalize the city.

“These are incredible moments in the city of Scranton when we’re able to take our history, celebrate it, and also move the city forward. Lace Village represents a whole new neighborhood for the city of Scranton,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti (D).

The light of the clock tower will now illuminate Scranton skies through the foreseeable future.

For more information on the history and future of Lace Village, head to Lace Village’s website.