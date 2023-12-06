SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Schuylkill County is facing a shortage of 911 dispatchers.

At Wednesday’s Commissioners meeting residents and elected officials from across the county voiced their concerns about the issue and the crucial role 911 dispatchers play in keeping the public safe.

Residents pleaded that the County Commissioners do something about the shortage of 911 dispatchers. The city of Pottsville mayor also spoke at the meeting emphasizing just how important their jobs are.

“What they do and how they serve our community, goes far beyond what most people think about day to day,” said Mayor David Clews.

Schuylkill County 911 Communications Center has been facing a shortage of dispatchers over the past year.

“We’re down seven people. we have one in training now. We’re looking at hiring three starting on the 18th of December,” added Scott Krater the 911 communication director in Schuylkill County

The staff currently consists of 17, 911 telecommunication dispatchers that answer calls.

“The communications it’s a lot of people working a lot of overtime,” continued Krater.

Many dispatchers at 911 are working 16-hour days. Residents in Schuylkill County say something needs to be done.

“Well, they need to increase the pay. I mean it’s a joke really the way that the commissioners are handling this and HR together they’re just thumbing their nose at these people,” explained Jeffrey Dunkel from Schuylkill County.

After training 911 telecommunications dispatchers in Schuylkill County make 16.50 an hour.

“We know the pay is an issue,” says Krater.

Mayor David Clews of Pottsville was also in attendance at the meeting sharing a story about his wife falling and needing emergency assistance back in 2017. His cousin who was a dispatcher at the time picked up the phone.

“He talked me through things. I said Scott I remember where to place my hands for CPR and he said well that changes, I’ll talk you through it,” says Mayor Clews.

And he did. While Mayor Clews’s wife unfortunately passed away at the hospital from the fall. He said that call inspired him to come to Wednesday’s meeting to spread awareness about the shortage and encourage change.

“It’s time for the commissioners to listen to some people see what’s going on and appreciate them,” added Mayor Clews

According to officials from the Schuylkill County 911 Communications Center, there have been discussions about raising the pay, but so far no decisions have been made.

The commissioners did not have a response to the mayor or the public’s pleas about the issue at Wednesday’s meeting.