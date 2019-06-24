Schuylkill County holds annual event celebrating cancer survivors

(WBRE/ WYOU)- The weather was just right for a picnic in Schuylkill County.

This event is about much more than just a meal outside.

People gathered at the Simon Kramer Cancer Institute in New Philadelphia to show support for cancer patients, survivors and Schuylkill County Coroner, David Moylan, who is the medical director at the institute.

“He’s been part of the family since my cancer yes,” Betty Canfield, cancer survivor said.

Betty Canfield and patients just like her came out for the annual “Celebration of Life” Cancer Survivor Picnic and Chinese Auction.

While everyone enjoyed food, music and activities, they can’t forget what brought them all together.

Being a cancer survivor is a constant battle for themselves and their families but this picnic is held to celebrate all the strides forward.

“To honor the people we have been privileged to share in their treatment. It’s really a team approach,” Moylan said.

Moylan is a radiation oncologist and has been hosting this event for the past 15 years. His patients tell Eyewitness News his care is exceptional and this event moves them.

“It makes me live. Because i want to live for my nieces and nephews, and my great grand nieces and nephews and nieces and if I didn’t have this i wouldn’t be alive,” Donna Foster, four time cancer survivor said.

Organizations like heartland hospice care were also at the picnic to show their support.

“Survivors. They struggle every day. And they fight to live. And it is so important to have a day like today to celebrate their life,” Melissa Clarke, account liaison, Heartland Hospice Care said.

While celebrating, survivors shared some words of advice for patients going through treatment.

“It’s not easy but don’t give up hope and just live your fullest every day,” Canfield said.

All proceeds go to the educational and scientific trust of the Simon Kramer Cancer Institute and American Cancer Society.

