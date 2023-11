NEW RINGGOLD, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home was damaged and a garage was destroyed after a fire broke out in Schuylkill County.

Crews battled the second-alarm fire early Thursday morning when it broke out just before 4 a.m. in the area of Royer and Reeser Streets in New Ringgold.

Flames began in a garage and then spread to a nearby home.

There’s no word on any injuries.

28/22 News will update this story as more information becomes available.