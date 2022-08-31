HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a media release from the Wayne Memorial Community Health Center (WMCHC), a scam caller has been using the health center’s phone number.

The WMCHC says the calls seem to be coming from the Pinnacle Family Health Center in Tafton.

Representatives from the WMCHC say the callers are targeting diabetic patients, requesting their Medicare information and credit card numbers in exchange for an upgraded glucometer.

“Our offices do not contact patients asking for personal information such as insurance or payment information via the phone,” says WMCHC director Frederick Jackson.

If you receive a suspicious call, call the WMCHC at (570) 253-8390.