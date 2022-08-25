JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a milestone day for a brewery in Luzerne County.

Susquehanna Brewing Company began bottling and packaging its pumpkin ale at its facility near Pittston.

The brew marks the first batch SBC is making under the Stegmaier name which was sold to Lion Brewery in 1974.





The Maier family which owned the original Stegmaier beer bought back the naming rights earlier this year. They say they are pleased that the first beer they’re brewing under the Stegmaier name is pumpkin ale.

A tasting launch of Stegmaier pumpkin ale is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Susquehanna Brewing Company.





It should be delivered to northeastern Pennsylvania retailers this weekend.

Mark Hiller will have more information, on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.