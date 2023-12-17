SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Saint Nick was a busy guy during the weekend with just seven days until Christmas Eve. On Sunday, he paid a visit to some children and their families at a festive breakfast in Scranton.

A three-decade Christmas time tradition is alive and well at Cooper’s Seafood House.

Santa showed up wearing red and right on time for a holiday brunch.

Families say the food was great, but the visitor from the North Pole was even better.

“I have four small children so seeing Santa Claus is the highlight of our time,” said Scranton resident Paul Russick.

Cooper’s is known for a lot of things, including their holiday brunches. That’s why the buffet-style kid-friendly brunch is such a big hit.

“Yes, we love to come to Cooper’s. We were here for their Easter Bunny Brunch, and they wanted to come and see Santa,” said Rebecca Munley of Scranton.

Although the brunch is something the whole family can enjoy, everyone can agree that the kids are at the center of it all.

“The kids love it and it’s the spirit of the season and we just loving giving to the community doing back to the community I mean just to bring the kids in here and see how happy they are and watch them with Santa and the Elfs, Mis. Claus and my rain deer um and the kids just have a ball,” said catering and events manager Janet Strelecki.

The festive feast is as much a tradition with families as it is with Cooper’s and jolly old Kris Kringle.

“This is our third year third or fourth year (Iyee: so what brings you back year after year?) it’s just a great experience and we get to see Santa,” said Scranton resident Stephanie Russick.

Kids also got the opportunity to take a picture with Santa and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.