PLAINS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The countdown ticks on as we’re just three days away from Christmas.

And while many of us are getting in some last-minute shopping, local churches are preparing for thousands of people to attend mass.

Warming up the keys and vocals.

The choir at Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Plains has been practicing for months for this holiday season.

Now just three days from Christmas, many like Ben Berrini are hard at work, maintaining the breathtaking decorations scattered throughout the church.

“When it comes together you see how beautiful it is and how much people appreciate it when they walk in on christmas day and see it all lit up like this. It’s really heartwarming and it really shows you joy in the season.”

This year’s Christmas Eve mass differs from others due to it falling on the fourth Sunday of Advent.

“Whenever the day is, we have to then kind of work backward to move it forward to get everything done in time. So it changes every year,” says Father Jack Lambert.

Members of the church perfect the displays, getting ready for the hundreds of people set to attend christmas mass.

“The season brings out the best of everyone and this is a great place to bring it together.”

Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Plains will hold its midnight Christmas Eve mass at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Those interested in attending mass can find their schedule here.