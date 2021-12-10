‘Safe2Say Something’ helps PA school districts recognize students that may be at risk

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Teachers, staff, students, and parents in our area are using the Safe2Say Something (S2SS) program in an effort to keep schools safe.

The program lets anyone anonymously report information they feel is a threat to the school.

In 2018, Act 44 was passed mandating the Attorney General (AG) to create “Safe2Say Something”. An anonymous reporting system and it also required every school within the Commonwealth to participate.

According to the AG, it teaches those using it how to recognize signs in students who could be at risk of hurting themselves or someone else. The app also shows users how to report information anonymously through the app, website or Crisis Center Hotline.

According to Act 44, the S2SS Program Annual Report must be submitted and the data must include:

The number of reports received from last year

The total number of reports since the program began

A breakdown of reports by type

The method by which the report was received

A breakdown of the reports by Intermediate Unit

The total cost to operate the program

The total number of false repoets

And any other information the AG sees fit.

Officials say since the program launched, the tip line has received 56,709 tips. Of those, 10,459 tips were reported for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to an annual report, the top three categories being reported are Bullying/Cyber Bullying, Suicide/ Suicide Ideation, and Cutting or Self-Harm.

The report reads, Bullying/Cyber Bullying received 1,459 tips, Suicide/Suicide Ideation received 1,394 tips and Cutting/Self-Harm received 944 tips in the 2020-2021 school year.

The AG states, reports can be received in three ways. A tip can be submitted via the Safe2Say Something app, tips can be submitted via the form on the website and through the Crisis Center Hotline at 1-844-SAF2SAY (723-2729).

The annual report states student training was offered this year for public school students and students who are homeschooled so they are able to navigate the system.

The number of students that received training totaled 391,061.

The Safe2Say Something Program is there for all who need it. The majority of the tips received were from students dealing with a number of issues from bullying, anxiety, and threatening harm.

The AG says, analyzing this data can help address the needs of students, whether that be increased counseling or mental health resources for all students across the Commonwealth.

More data is available in a full report on Safe2Say Something.