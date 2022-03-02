Route 220 closed in Lycoming and Sullivan Counties after tractor-trailer crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Lycoming and Sullivan Counties has been closed after a tractor-trailer crash.

According to a release from PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crash has closed Route 220 in both directions from the intersection of Route 220 and Route 405 in Hughesville Borough, Lycoming County, and Route 42 in Beech Glen in Sullivan County.

There has been no word on injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours. A detour has been put in place using Route 118 and Route 42.

For the latest in road conditions, you can head to 511pa.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos