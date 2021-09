SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tractor-trailer crash tied up traffic on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:30 going eastbound near mile marker 251 in Sugarloaf Township.

State police tell us two tractor-trailers were involved and one rolled over.

No injuries were reported.

Crews worked to get the tractor-trailer upright that was blocking the right lane. Some diesel fuel was also spilled, which crews cleaned up.