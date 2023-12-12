PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Chances are you have your holiday decorations up outside your home. But few homes compare to the elbow grease put into one lackawanna county christmas display.

There are more than just 12 days of Christmas at the Harhut household in Peckville.

The property on Marion Street marks the most wonderful time of the year with its annual ‘Peckville Christmas House’ set up.

Spanning more than an acre Matt and his brother Jeff’s collection has grown for two decades, totaling more than 3,000 blow molds. Making it a marshmallow world in Lackawanna County.

“We had maybe just a little over a hundred back in the mid-nineties, but when the airblown inflatables came out in the early 2000s, everybody was throwing their blow molds out,” says Matt.

The setup is no easy sleigh ride, taking 10 weeks to complete and searching all year long for more items to add.

“Upstate New York, to Virginia, to Michigan.” . . . “Wherever I can find a blow mold that’s rare and we don’t have it, I’ll travel to pick it up,” says Jeff.

Silver bells and Frosty the Snowman are among the free display that draws in people from across the region.

And there’s no blue Christmas in sight as the entire community chips in.

“We have local businesses that donate hot chocolate and candy canes also to hand out.”

So caroling, caroling through the pathway you walk, it’s all about joy and having a holly jolly christmas.

“It’s worth every minute that goes into it,” says Matt.

The Peckville Christmas House on Marion Street is open to the public for free Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.