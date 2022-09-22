WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main has broken along the San Souci Highway in Hanover Township causing an impact on the roads and businesses nearby.

Crews tell Eyewitness News it happened around 11:00 a.m. Thursday in front of the Dollar General on the San Souci Highway. That section of the road is closed while crews work the scene.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the break stems from a 24-inch main. Approximately 70 customers are impacted.





Northbound lanes heading into Wilkes-Barre between St. Mary’s Road/Fellows Avenue and the Crossroads are closed for the water main to be fixed.

Traffic traveling northbound will be detoured onto either West St Marys Road or Fellows Avenue.

Two elementary schools that needed to be evacuated due to the impact the water main break could cause in the school.



Students and school officials leaving Lee Park Elementary

Lee Park Elementary let their students early Thursday afternoon and Memorial Elementary School let their students out around 12:30 p.m.

Crews tell Eyewitness News roads leading into Nanticoke are to remain open.

Pennsylvania American Water is currently working on isolating the break, once that occurs only the customers in the area of the break will be impacted.

PA American Water says they anticipate completing repairs overnight.