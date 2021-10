COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a heavy police presence at home on Fisher Avenue in Coaldale, where PSP is currently handling an investigation.

There are multiple police and EMS agencies on scene.







Police have Fisher Avenue and the surrounding area blocked off to local traffic. Panther Valley High School was locked down due to this incident, but is not any longer.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online as this story develops.