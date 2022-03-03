Road to recovery, plane crash victim speaks out

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Back in November, a plane crashed in Luzerne County and the two people on board were found alive, after an hours-long search.

Investigators say they found the father and daughter all thanks to an iPad.

Chris White was flying the plane when it went down. “We’re here because it was a miracle,” he said. “There’s no other way of describing it.”

“Most people, pilots, that get into that situation wind up crashing,” he went on to say. “I flew into a snowstorm and God gave me the peace of mind to focus on the instruments; the next thing I remember was crashing the airplane.”

He believes the only answer, is divine intervention.

“I just know it was a miracle, the way the plane was grabbed, the energy of it coming in, branches grabbed the wings and slowed me down,” White said. “It saved our lives.”





His wife, Sharon White, spent the night on Nov. 14, not knowing if she’d ever see her husband and daughter Angela alive again.

“We are very grateful for God‘s hand in this whole process and for Him directing people to pray,” she said. “Prayer went out in many different directions, and I believe that Jesus is alive and that He does answer prayer.”

She sends her thanks to everyone who was a part of that process.

Don’t miss our exclusive two-part series airing Thursday night at 5 and 6 on Eyewitness News as the first responders who found Chris and Angela reuniting for the first time since the plane crash.

The public is invited to attend a church service, in honor of the White family. It will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Christian Life Assembly in Stroudsburg.