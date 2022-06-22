WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City road closures are scheduled for Sunday, 26 for the Pridefest Parade.

According to a release, the NEPA Rainbow Alliance’s Pridefest Parade will take place on Sunday, June 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and the following road closures are scheduled for Downtown Wilkes-Barre:

South Main Street from Ross Street to Public Square

South Street from South Franklin to South Washington

East. Northampton St. from South. Franklin to South Washington

West. Market Street East-Bound Lane from Sout. Franklin Street. to Public Square

The following roads are closed on Sunday between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Officials say, meters will be bagged and there will be ‘No Parking’ notices posted along the parade route on South Main Street from Ross Street, near Public Square, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25. Ticketing and towing will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 26.

To avoid being towed or fined, parade spectators and participants are advised to adhere to both public and private ‘No Parking’ zones.

To learn more visit the Wilkes-Barre City website or the City’s Facebook.