River flooding concerns for the weekend

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Flood Warnings remain in effect along the Susquehanna and Delaware River. With the heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours combined with the snowmelt, this will cause water levels to rise as we start the weekend.

Rivers will continue to rise and crest tonight and tomorrow. We are still forecasting minor to moderate river flooding. Wilkes-Barre is the exception, as projections are borderline to major flood stage. However, the trends from Thursday night to Friday night have been in our favor, with slightly lower projections. Either way, still prepare for impacts in flood prone areas. Most places return to below flood stage as we move forward from Saturday night and into Sunday.

Below you will find a select locations with the current river level, flood stage, and forecast crest height/time. The data below is from 6:00 PM on December 25.

If you would like weather alerts directly to your phone or tablet, download the Eyewitness Weather app!

For a link to more flood level information, click here: https://www.pahomepage.com/river-levels/.