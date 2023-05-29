LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One group has an interesting way to mark Memorial Day by cycling across America.

The Illini 4000, a cyclist group from the University of Illinois, is cycling across the country.

They began their ride in Central Park, New York, on Saturday with their final destination being San Francisco, California.

Their goal is to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

On Monday, 19 cyclists arrived at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lehighton, Carbon County. This is the group’s third stop of their three-month journey.

The church members welcomed the group with food, shelter, and plenty of support.

“We are all a little bit tired, but we are overall feeling good and feeling excited about the journey because we have 74 days left,” said Illinois student and first-year participant Sam Rosner.

“These are experiences these young people are going to get for only once in their lifetime and spending three solid months biking and depending on the kindness of strangers,” said Marian Hazel, representing Trinity Lutheran Church.

One cyclist Eyewitness News spoke to, who just completed 52 miles, is feeling extra determined about going several extra miles for the mission.

“I’m going to be running to the place where we are jumping in the pool, it’s about a mile, and I might not take the most efficient route, and make it more than a mile, but, yeah, that’s what I’ve done today, and we average 60 miles a day,” said Member of Illini 4000 going into their senior year at Illinois, Adam Walladh.

The group plans to arrive in San Francisco, California in early August.