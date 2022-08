SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A retired Scranton police officer is urging lawmakers to develop a nation standardized school safety risk assessment plan.

Joseph Harris recently wrote the book School Security “The Risk Assessment Blueprint”.

He uses his first-hand experience in NEPA to outline his “blueprint” to a safer school.

Eyewitness News reporter Nicole Rogers will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News.