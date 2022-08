LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Beginning Sunday evening, August 28, there will be lane restriction on Interstate 81 Northbound.

This is to allow crews to perform bridge deck repairs from mile markers 156 to 158.

The repairs will be performed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from August 28 to August 31 and September 7 to September 15.

For more information on future lane restrictions and more, visit 511PA.com.