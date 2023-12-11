DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Anxious Dunmore residents voicing their concerns about flooding at a meeting in Lackawanna County Monday.

The Pennsylvania American Water customers are angry because they say a water main issue has taken a toll on the area several times.

They’re also worried about long-time drainage issues on Monroe and Quincy Avenue.

So far, Pennsylvania American Water has not sent a representative to the meeting, and residents tell us that’s making them even more angry.

“We’re very fortunate, we’re very thankful for all our friends and family and everyone here tonight for listening to our frustration, our disappointment and you know we’ll continue to do the best we can for our family,” said Dunmore Flood victim Corey Valvano.

“We have seen rates increase already over the last couple of years. This is a, I believe, too far too great on people’s pocketbook,” House Representative Kyle J. Mullins.

“We got to hear from our state and federal legislators about what they can possibly do but it wasn’t all that useful in that the people that are responsible couldn’t make the time to show up today,” said Dunmore Mayor Max Conway.

According to a written statement provided by the council president, the reason the water company couldn’t attend the meeting was due to ongoing litigation and they aren’t allowed to talk about the issues that were presented at the town hall.